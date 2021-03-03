CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 10.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 162,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 132,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.65.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
