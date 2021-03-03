CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Up 10.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.69 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 162,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 132,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 60.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

