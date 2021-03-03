Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Up 6.5%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 3,894,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,857,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNK shares. MKM Partners downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 591,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

