Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.99.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

