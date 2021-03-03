Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Insider Matthew G. Manders Sells 3,087 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cigna stock opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,096,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.