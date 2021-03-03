CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

