CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.13. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

