CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.