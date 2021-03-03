CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $347,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

