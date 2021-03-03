CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,917,076.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,174,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

