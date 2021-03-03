CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $240.85 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $246.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

