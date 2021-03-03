CI Investments Inc. Sells 862 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,251,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,894,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,440,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,920,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 50.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 327,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

LEG stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $46.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.