CI Investments Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $95.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.