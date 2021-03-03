CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $5,019,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

