CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,291 shares of company stock worth $5,662,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSD opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

