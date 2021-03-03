CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 841,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 52,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after buying an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after buying an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

