CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after buying an additional 100,120 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $418.81 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

