CI Investments Inc. Invests $81,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $14,932,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

