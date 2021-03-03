CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 167,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.28. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $77.39.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

