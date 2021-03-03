CI Investments Inc. Has $94,000 Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KBR by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after purchasing an additional 821,575 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KBR by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,716,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KBR by 857.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

