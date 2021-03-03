CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 100.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

