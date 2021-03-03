Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

