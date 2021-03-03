Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

