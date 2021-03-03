Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

