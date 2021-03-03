Chirag Shah Sells 5,904 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSOD opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

