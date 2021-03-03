Chirag Shah Sells 5,904 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CSOD opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $55.50.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
