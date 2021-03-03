China Online Education Group (COE) Set to Post Earnings on Friday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:COE opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $36.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of -0.85.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

