China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 831,000 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the January 28th total of 6,262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CHOLF traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

