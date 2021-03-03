China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHSTY remained flat at $$24.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.
About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group
Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.