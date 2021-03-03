China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHSTY remained flat at $$24.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems. The company focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. Its products are used in China and international markets.

