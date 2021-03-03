China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 159.1% in February

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

