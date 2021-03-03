Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

