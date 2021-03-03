Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 2,534,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,142,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

