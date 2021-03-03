Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 125,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,309. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $308.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

