CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Down to $8.97

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.26. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 4,447 shares trading hands.

CHFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. Research analysts predict that CHF Solutions, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

