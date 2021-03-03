Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,650. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

