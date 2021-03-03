Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.87

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 4029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Several research firms have commented on CQP. Scotiabank cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 116.44%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after buying an additional 751,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after buying an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $3,893,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.