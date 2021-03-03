ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCXI. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $13,877,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 250,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,659 shares of company stock worth $6,019,948. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

