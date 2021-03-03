ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Trading 5.7% Higher

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.88. 193,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 365,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.99 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,343 shares of company stock worth $11,381,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 804,194 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,317,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,531,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

