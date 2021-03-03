Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth $865,090,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $78,989,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.