Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.30

Shares of Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.30 and last traded at C$14.06, with a volume of 35795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

