Certara (CERT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Certara to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Certara has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

