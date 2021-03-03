Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. 1,471,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,333,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 709,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.