Celer Network Market Capitalization Reaches $132.18 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Celer Network has a market cap of $132.18 million and $21.20 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.71 or 0.00781500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00027848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062228 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00045235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

