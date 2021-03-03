CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.65. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 17,141 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

