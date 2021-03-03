CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 295 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $22,632.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,683.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.05.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.