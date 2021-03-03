CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.14

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 12337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get CBIZ alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $691,434.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $4,187,436. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,195,000 after buying an additional 244,562 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,237,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 378,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.