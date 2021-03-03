Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.81. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,497 shares of company stock worth $733,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.87. 295,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,352. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

