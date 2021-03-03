Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the January 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,846. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

