Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 7.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.04. 282,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 264,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,651,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,403.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.