Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

CSPR stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $367.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

