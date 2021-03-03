Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CSPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.
CSPR stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $367.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
