Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.17.

Shares of CAS stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.30. 223,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,226. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.13. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.89.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

