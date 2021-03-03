Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CASA. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 524,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $673.76 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

